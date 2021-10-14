Toroso Investments LLC Acquires 4,416 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 144.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,005,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $411,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,303,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,883,000 after purchasing an additional 571,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $28,891,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF opened at $60.35 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

