Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,601 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,601 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,321,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,334,000 after buying an additional 37,627 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,987,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,994,000 after buying an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 884,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,683,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $74.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.55. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

