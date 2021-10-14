Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,127 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,114,100,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,406,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,508,000 after buying an additional 101,966 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,276,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,249,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.75.

NYSE RE opened at $266.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.62 and a 1-year high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

