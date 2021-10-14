Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after buying an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $71,805,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.2% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,419,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after buying an additional 565,548 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 329.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 611,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,757,000 after buying an additional 469,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,198,000 after buying an additional 274,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

