Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.18% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 410.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after buying an additional 317,853 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 127,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,991,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 68,090 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $21,790,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,387,000.

OIH opened at $217.30 on Thursday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $87.48 and a 52-week high of $248.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.28.

