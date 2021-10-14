Toronto Dominion Bank Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 172,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $14,356,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

