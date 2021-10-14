Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 181.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 275,701 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Alamos Gold worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after buying an additional 1,089,928 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after acquiring an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 20,724 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $272,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGI opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $10.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

