Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,100 shares, a growth of 18,363.6% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Shares of TIOA stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Tio Tech A has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tio Tech A during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,391,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth $2,518,000. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tio Tech A in the 2nd quarter worth $4,850,000.

Tio Tech A intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

