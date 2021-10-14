Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 99.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,916,619 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1,187.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $901,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 79,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $10.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tilray from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

