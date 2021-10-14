thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 492.3% in September

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 492.3% from the September 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TKAMY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKAMY traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 854 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.