Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Update

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 1,157.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of sports and outdoor products. It operates through the Outdoor and Bags, and Specialty segments. The Outdoor and Bags segment offers sport and cargo carriers such as bike carriers, cargo carriers, roof racks, and water, winter, and other carriers; bags for electronic devices such as camera bags, laptop bags and mobile handheld device cases, and others; and other outdoor and bags such as RV products, Active with Kids, and sport and travel bags.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.