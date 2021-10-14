Thomas E. Hale Sells 17,836 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) President Thomas E. Hale sold 17,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $428,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas E. Hale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of Momentive Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97.

NASDAQ:MNTV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,932. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

