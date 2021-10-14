THG (LON:THG) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of THG (LON:THG) in a report released on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 624 ($8.15) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of THG from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THG currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 752.80 ($9.84).

LON:THG opened at GBX 300.60 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 568.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 600.95. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 248.60 ($3.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 837.80 ($10.95).

In related news, insider Damian Sanders purchased 5,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.32) per share, for a total transaction of £29,215.20 ($38,169.85). Also, insider Zillah Byng- Thorne sold 237,780 shares of THG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £1,395,768.60 ($1,823,580.61). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 46,926 shares of company stock valued at $18,475,802.

THG Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

