TheStreet Upgrades Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to “B-“

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of ALEX opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

