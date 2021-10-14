TheStreet Upgrades Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) to “B-“

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th.
Shares of ALEX opened at $23.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $24.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,248,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,079,000 after purchasing an additional 576,873 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,579,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,649 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.
Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.