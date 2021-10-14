Therese Tucker Sells 15,661 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total value of $1,872,115.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total value of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total value of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $1,092,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $1,100,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,128,500.00.

BL opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.40 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BL. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bell Bank boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.