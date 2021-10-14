Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of THTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.54. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,056. The stock has a market cap of $335.29 million, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.63. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Theratechnologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,716,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.81% of Theratechnologies worth $6,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Theratechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.17.

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

