The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Peel Hunt upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.82. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

