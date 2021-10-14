The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of The Toro worth $1,175,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in The Toro by 99.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 22,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in The Toro by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Toro by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 837,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 4.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

TTC stock opened at $94.58 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $80.77 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

