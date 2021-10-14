The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 166.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,899 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.11% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $80,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

SHW stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.95. 20,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.27 and its 200 day moving average is $286.40. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

