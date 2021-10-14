The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,711 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 5.6% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 239.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,831 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.9% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 46,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHG. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

PHG opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

