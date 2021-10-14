The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,711 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $98,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.88.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $239.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 165.60, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 1.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.25 and a 12 month high of $253.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.08 and its 200 day moving average is $205.85.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

