The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Shares in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at $717,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 1st quarter valued at $1,476,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASAN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Asana from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $114.83 on Thursday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $124.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,391,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 498,103 shares in the company, valued at $33,607,009.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock worth $99,636,500 and sold 138,512 shares worth $11,344,985. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

