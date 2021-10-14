The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 248,543 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 318.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,543 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.17% of Frontline worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,681,571 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $47,772,000 after buying an additional 386,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 380,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 144,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontline by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 935,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 95,170 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a report on Sunday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Frontline stock opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

