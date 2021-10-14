The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.35% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,807,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,966,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,043,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 477,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 19,195.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,682,000 after acquiring an additional 647,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at $22,615,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $37.95 on Thursday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

