The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 1,783 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,164,000 after buying an additional 23,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $583,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $98.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $2,721,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.