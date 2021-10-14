The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 14,983 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 111,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,983 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SA. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 432.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 232.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:SA opened at $17.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,751.00 and a beta of 0.84. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $22.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.