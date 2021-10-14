The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of APLS opened at $33.95 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

