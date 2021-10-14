The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Lovesac were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 30.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 23.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.28.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,943 shares of company stock worth $11,740,310. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOVE. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

