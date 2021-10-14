The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Shares Gap Up to $78.50

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $78.50, but opened at $81.87. The Joint shares last traded at $82.40, with a volume of 306 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.43.

Get The Joint alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43 and a beta of 1.31.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities research analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total transaction of $2,023,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $1,030,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in The Joint during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Joint during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.