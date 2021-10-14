The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,485 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $111,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,106,000 after purchasing an additional 368,520 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $44,871,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 859.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,166,000 after purchasing an additional 236,210 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth about $22,750,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

SJM stock opened at $121.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

