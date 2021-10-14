The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG stock opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,461 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $56,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

