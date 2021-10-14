The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) – BWS Financial cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Howard Hughes in a report released on Monday, October 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). BWS Financial also issued estimates for The Howard Hughes’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

NYSE HHC opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.62. The Howard Hughes has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 150,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,814,352.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $125,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 54.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 391,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138,343 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 260,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,247,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.