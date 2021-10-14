The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Buy”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.
NI opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,048,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NiSource
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
