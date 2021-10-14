The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Buy”

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $27.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NI opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NiSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,287,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,048,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

