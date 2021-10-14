The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$12.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.63.

CVE opened at C$14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.93, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of C$28.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.75. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$4.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.28.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$10.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

