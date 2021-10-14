The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Seeyond

Seeyond decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after buying an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

GS traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $382.91. The stock had a trading volume of 41,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,493. The firm has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $398.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.96.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

