The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target to $15.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 27.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CVI. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Shares of NYSE:CVI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 1,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,844. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 423.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVR Energy by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after acquiring an additional 521,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CVR Energy by 168.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 295,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 185,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

