The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

SZC opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $50.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cushing Renaissance Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Cushing Renaissance Fund were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About The Cushing Renaissance Fund

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

