The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) Plans $0.21 Monthly Dividend

The Cushing Renaissance Fund (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.2132 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.
The Cushing Renaissance Fund has decreased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
SZC opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.72. The Cushing Renaissance Fund has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $50.94.
About The Cushing Renaissance Fund
The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
