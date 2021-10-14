The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,723,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,670,658 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.09% of The Buckle worth $234,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Buckle by 154.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after purchasing an additional 365,133 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 1,084.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 127,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 117,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Buckle in the second quarter valued at about $3,856,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Buckle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $620,514.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $645,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,806,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,093 shares of company stock worth $3,872,065. 40.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.