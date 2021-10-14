TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group started coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $191.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.18.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. Analysts forecast that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $6,967,000. Corriente Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,565,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 215,682 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $2,307,000. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 377,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 145,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 134.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,465 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

