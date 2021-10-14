Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Textainer Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Textainer Group by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Textainer Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Textainer Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 2,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,523. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.