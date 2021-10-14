Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 97.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,947,000 after acquiring an additional 240,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,709 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,299,000 after acquiring an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,063,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.18 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.