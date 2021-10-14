Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) were down 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.54 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 179,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 22,215,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $20,244,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,170,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,474,000 after acquiring an additional 432,861 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 660.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 907,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,587,000 after buying an additional 787,836 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 703,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

