Temple Hotels (TSE:TPH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Temple Hotels Inc (TSE:TPH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.10. Temple Hotels shares last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 1,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$157.63 million and a PE ratio of -1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,313.58.

Temple Hotels Company Profile (TSE:TPH)

Temple is a growth oriented hotel investment company with hotel properties located across Canada. Temple is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TPH (common shares) and TPH.DB.E (convertible debentures). The primary long-term investment objectives of the Company are to yield stable and growing cash flows and to maximize the long-term share value of the Company through the active management of its assets, accretive acquisitions, and the performance of value-added capital improvement programs on selected properties, as deemed appropriate.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.