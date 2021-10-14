Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 56.5% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period.

Get Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE THQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. 1,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,059. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.44. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $25.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.