Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.72

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.72 and traded as high as $18.37. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 51,495 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $486.46 million, a PE ratio of 205.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. Analysts anticipate that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 2,800.9% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,040,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,118 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,319,000 after buying an additional 65,912 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,178 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after buying an additional 95,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,542 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in Tejon Ranch by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 407,601 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

