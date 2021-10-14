Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 380.2% in September

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, an increase of 380.2% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TMKR opened at $9.82 on Thursday. Tastemaker Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Tastemaker Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tastemaker Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.