Tapmydata Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Million (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $142,698.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0950 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00321674 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009133 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,969,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

