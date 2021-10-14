T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1,848.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 265,820 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $55,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 453,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,875,000 after buying an additional 339,743 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 116,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,939,000 after purchasing an additional 232,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,377,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,674,000 after purchasing an additional 230,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 845,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $167,333,000 after purchasing an additional 203,321 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.96. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

