Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SYBX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of SYBX stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $144.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,557,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synlogic by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,727,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 888,009 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,112,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

