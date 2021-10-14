Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €130.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Symrise in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Symrise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €119.00 ($140.00).

Shares of SY1 opened at €114.10 ($134.24) on Thursday. Symrise has a 52-week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52-week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €114.93.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

